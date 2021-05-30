Head-To-Head Comparison: Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) & SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SOC Telemed and Baudax Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83 Baudax Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

SOC Telemed presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 75.00%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Baudax Bio.

Volatility & Risk

SOC Telemed has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baudax Bio has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.6% of SOC Telemed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of SOC Telemed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SOC Telemed and Baudax Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOC Telemed N/A -96.38% -23.51% Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SOC Telemed and Baudax Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOC Telemed $57.99 million 9.37 -$49.85 million ($3.55) -1.69 Baudax Bio $490,000.00 129.28 -$76.10 million ($2.31) -0.39

SOC Telemed has higher revenue and earnings than Baudax Bio. SOC Telemed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baudax Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

