Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,181 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Healthcare Services Group worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.207 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

HCSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

