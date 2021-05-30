HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Up 51.5% in May

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the April 29th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.7 days.

Shares of HLBZF stock remained flat at $$91.15 on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $100.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.