Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the April 29th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.4 days.
HKHHF traded down $2.85 on Friday, reaching $100.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.64 and its 200 day moving average is $94.29. Heineken has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $105.24.
Heineken Company Profile
Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.