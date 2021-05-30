Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the April 29th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.4 days.

HKHHF traded down $2.85 on Friday, reaching $100.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.64 and its 200 day moving average is $94.29. Heineken has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $105.24.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. The company sells its beers under, including Heineken, Lagunitas, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Edelweiss, Desperados, Harar, Windhoek, Maltina, Dos Equis, Red Stripe, GÃ¶sser, Sagres, Affligem, and Mort Subite brands; and ciders under the Strongbow, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

