Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Up 49.0% in May

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the April 29th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.93. 5,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,830. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.5383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.51%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

