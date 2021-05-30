HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,408,167 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,408,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,765,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.97% of Broadstone Net Lease as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BNL. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BNL opened at $21.84 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.27.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. Analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

