HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,495 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $27,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $40.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.40.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

