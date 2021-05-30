HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $21,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 791,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 593,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

