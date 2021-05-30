HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 10,899 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $25,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $121.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.55. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

