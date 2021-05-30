HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,310 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 2.03% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $17,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 38,990 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $100.16 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $70.70 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.13.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

