HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 16,863 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 2.80% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $21,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 25.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $122.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.80.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

