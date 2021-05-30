HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 186,826 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 186,826 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $27,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 159,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Enbridge by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Enbridge by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 111,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $40.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 144.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

