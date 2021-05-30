HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 25,980 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of International Paper worth $29,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IP opened at $63.10 on Friday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $64.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

