HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,355,401 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,355,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,005,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 30,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM opened at $18.93 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.04.

