HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,265 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $26,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,230 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,199,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,268,000 after purchasing an additional 654,020 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares during the period. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,826,000.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $48.48 and a twelve month high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

