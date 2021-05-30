HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 738,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,495 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $27,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,554.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 136,991 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 69,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,800,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,248,000 after buying an additional 213,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.