HighTower Advisors LLC Has $18.04 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $18,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAM. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -300.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

