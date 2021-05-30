HighTower Advisors LLC Has $19.22 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,974 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $19,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $675.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $283.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. ASML Holding has a one year low of $323.50 and a one year high of $679.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $645.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.51.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. ASML’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.90.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

