HighTower Advisors LLC Has $21.09 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $21,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after acquiring an additional 28,725 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the period.

EFG stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

