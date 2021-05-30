HighTower Advisors LLC Has $23.15 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $23,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. SP Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.55.

NYSE NOW opened at $473.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.38. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $367.03 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 631.84, a PEG ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

