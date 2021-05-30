HighTower Advisors LLC Has $23.99 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76,459 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of Murphy USA worth $23,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $134.81 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

