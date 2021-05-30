HighTower Advisors LLC Has $24.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $24,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 221,218 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after buying an additional 62,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $106.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.36 and a 200-day moving average of $92.47. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $56.49 and a 1-year high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.