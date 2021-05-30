HighTower Advisors LLC Has $26.83 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,042,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 266,659 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $26,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in General Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 7.2% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in General Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in General Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GE opened at $14.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

