HighTower Advisors LLC Has $27.78 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,826 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $27,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. The company has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $40.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.20%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.