HighTower Advisors LLC Has $29.06 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of International Paper worth $29,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $63.10 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.