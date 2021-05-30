HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Church & Dwight worth $23,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $491,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,259 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,729,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after acquiring an additional 435,355 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after acquiring an additional 291,710 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHD stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.43 and its 200 day moving average is $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

