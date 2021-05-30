HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 234.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,618 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $26,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,758 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $169,084,000 after acquiring an additional 122,590 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $133,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,883,141 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $126,256,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 939,331 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $62,982,000 after acquiring an additional 61,920 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $56,026,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NEP opened at $68.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.98. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.39) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -314.81%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.