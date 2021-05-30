HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,026 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $27,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,614,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $76.93 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.93.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.