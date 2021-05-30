HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 845.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 687,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,315 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.96% of Revance Therapeutics worth $19,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.29. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.88.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,021.48% and a negative return on equity of 93.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $842,216.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RVNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

