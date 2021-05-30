HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $24.76 Million in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 527,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,763,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Apollo Global Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 118.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 2,135 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,004,255 shares of company stock worth $47,463,664. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.