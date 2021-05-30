HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $26.55 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,549,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $89.45 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

