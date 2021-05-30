HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $17,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 372.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 32,262 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 194,813 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 38,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.