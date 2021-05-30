HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $22,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of IJT opened at $130.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.17 and a 12 month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

