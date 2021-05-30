HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 15,285 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,947 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $26,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,928.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $314.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $126.44 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.04.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,426.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

