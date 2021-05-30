HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,512 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $22,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 518,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,540,000 after purchasing an additional 36,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,538 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Change Path LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 65,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average is $83.69.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.