HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $23,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ opened at $76.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $76.35.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.