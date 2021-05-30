HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,016 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average of $110.52. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.81.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

