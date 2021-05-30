HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 44,456 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,456 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Targa Resources worth $20,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,798 shares in the company, valued at $21,254,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,221 shares of company stock worth $3,829,611 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.76.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

