HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 349,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of WestRock as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,022,000 after buying an additional 1,340,655 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in WestRock by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,694,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,964,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in WestRock by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. WestRock has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

