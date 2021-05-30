Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HGV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,866 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,640 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,815 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $34,491,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $28,770,000. 97.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HGV opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.29. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 6.09.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. The company’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HGV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

