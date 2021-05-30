Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 3.6% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.91. 2,529,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,289. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.53 and a twelve month high of $232.65. The firm has a market cap of $160.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

