Horizen (ZEN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $212.93 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $110.04 or 0.00306721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $212.93 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 66.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00437419 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00162350 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00010926 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 87.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005205 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,137,481 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

