Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 318,500 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the April 29th total of 202,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZON. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,380,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,682,000. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,038,000. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,653,000. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HZON traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. 239,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,952. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

