H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,302 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.12% of H&R Block worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in H&R Block by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 1,040.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 158,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 144,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

