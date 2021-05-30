HTMLCOIN Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $9.52 million and $6,523.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 72.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

