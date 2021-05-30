Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 387,500 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the April 29th total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HULCF remained flat at $$9.40 during midday trading on Friday. Hulic has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40.
About Hulic
Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Hulic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hulic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.