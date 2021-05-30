Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 387,500 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the April 29th total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HULCF remained flat at $$9.40 during midday trading on Friday. Hulic has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40.

Get Hulic alerts:

About Hulic

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the investment, development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate and Insurance. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential and retail properties, hotels, and others.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hulic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hulic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.