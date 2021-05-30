Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Position Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,515 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 100.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 773,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 387,276 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 325.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 114,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 87,746 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 23,562 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 15.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,404 shares of company stock worth $549,136 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on HBAN. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

