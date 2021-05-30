Ideaology 24-Hour Volume Hits $883,653.00 (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. During the last seven days, Ideaology has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $883,653.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00079267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00018660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.45 or 0.00921194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.89 or 0.09124557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00089604 BTC.

About Ideaology

Ideaology (CRYPTO:IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,848,873 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

