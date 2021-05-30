IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,290,000 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the April 29th total of 6,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,116,000 after buying an additional 907,765 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,364,000 after buying an additional 392,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after buying an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,734,000 after buying an additional 187,468 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after buying an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Shares of INFO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,517. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $109.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

