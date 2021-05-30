imbrex (REX) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 30th. One imbrex coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $112,324.09 and $96.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, imbrex has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About imbrex

REX is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

